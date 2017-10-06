Coleman praises 'heroic' Wales after Georgia win

Chris Coleman praised Wales for taking care of business in Tbilisi after a 1-0 win over Georgia boosted their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Tom Lawrence scored the only goal of the game early in the second half, his sweet strike from outside the penalty area proving enough to clinch three crucial points on the road.

While they had to survive the odd scary moment in the closing stages, Wales showed they can prosper without injured talisman Gareth Bale.

Coleman admitted the result was far more important than the performance in the battle to secure a top-two finish in Group D.

"It was a tough surface and we found it difficult at times," he told Sky Sports. "The players didn't disappoint.

"We made some great situations which we didn't always capitalise on, but the commitment from the lads was great.