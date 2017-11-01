Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of 'the final that never was'

Wales manager Chris Coleman remains unsure over whether he will be in charge beyond forthcoming friendlies against France and Panama.

Chris Coleman admitted he had "no idea" over his Wales future as he named his squad for a clash with France in Paris he described as "the final that never was".

Wales were beaten by Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2016, missing out on a decider against Didier Deschamps' hosts at the Stade de France.

However, the team will head to the French capital for a friendly on November 10 before taking on Panama in Cardiff the following Tuesday.

Coleman was unable to lead Wales to qualification for the 2018 World Cup after losing out to Republic of Ireland in their decisive final match, prompting speculation over whether he would remain in the role.

And the former Fulham manager concedes he is still unsure of his long-term plans, although he confirmed his representatives had held talks with the Football Association of Wales, with his contract set to expire.

Asked whether the forthcoming matches would be his last as Wales boss, Coleman said: "I have no idea. Theoretically yes, we don't play again until March.

"I thought we would be here announcing the squad for the play-offs. I was always confident of that. That did not happen. Nevertheless, we have two good games.

"I was always going to be taking this camp. Is it my last camp? I really don't know.

"We are where we are, my contract is what it is. We are no further forward from where we were.

"If this is my last camp then it is not a bad way to sign off, I suppose. France in Paris - maybe the final that never took place for us.

"Panama at home is quite exciting for us. I really don't know what is going to happen.

"I have to look at it. Can I take it forward? Is the structure where I need it to be to take it forward? Are the facilities what we need to take it forward?

"I have always rewarded my staff because of the job they have done.