Coles hails retiring Moore as 'one of the greats'

Dane Coles said Stephen Moore will go down as "one of the greats" ahead of the former Australia captain's final Test against New Zealand in his hometown on Saturday.

Moore is set to win his 125th and final cap off the bench in the Bledisloe Cup clash at Suncorp Stadium this weekend, 12 years after making his debut.

Coles is relishing packing down with Moore in his international swansong in Brisbane and the All Blacks front-rower has spoken of his respect for the former Wallabies captain

"He has been pretty relentless," said hooker Coles. "He will go down as one of the greats for Aussie and world rugby; it has been awesome to play against that guy. He has got a never-give-up attitude,

"I am a bit younger, so I have always looked up to a guy like that. That will give the Aussies plenty of motivation.

"They will want to send Stephen Moore out the best way they can."

Coles expects plenty of verbals when the Trans-Tasman rivals scrum down in the third and final Bledisloe encounter of the year.

"I think most of the hookers are chatty in world rugby - yeah, we have had a few chats," Coles said when asked about sledging.

"It is a healthy relationship out there. I am probably not shy about saying something and I think he is probably the same way. I couldn't repeat some of the stuff we are saying to each other."