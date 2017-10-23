From college football obscurity to London limelight - Rams rookie Kupp showing no fear of big stage

Whether it's the Combine, Los Angeles or the bright lights of London, Rams rookie Cooper Kupp is showing no fear of the spotlight.

It's a long way from Cheney, Washington to Twickenham Stadium.

Indeed, it's 4,665 miles to be exact.

But on Sunday, a rookie who spent his collegiate career at a place most from outside the Pacific northwest of the United States would struggle to pick out on a map, starred as the Los Angeles Rams produced a demonstration of their playoff credentials with a crushing 33-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp spent his collegiate career at Eastern Washington, a powerhouse in the Big Sky conference but still a relative outpost in the vast landscape of college football.

He finished his career at Eastern Washington with 6,464 receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns, both records in the history of the FCS, the second tier of college football.

Those incredible accomplishments were achieved away from the national spotlight, but the switch to the pressure cooker of the NFL has had no impact on a player who has continued to flourish.

Kupp's performance at the Combine led future Hall of Famer Steve Smith to label him the best receiver in the draft, but the Rams were still able to get him in the second round.

And he has already done plenty to justify Smith's assessment. Kupp leads all rookie wide receivers in catches and yards, quickly becoming an integral of a Rams offense rejuvenated under first-year head coach Sean McVay.

Throughout his fledgling career, Kupp has risen to every challenge put in front of him, so it should be no surprise he was able to perform on an international stage and acclimatise to a different environment and a different timezone.

In a further display of his growing rapport with second-year quarterback Jared Goff, Kupp had four receptions for 51 yards, but his key contribution came as he atoned for some earlier drops and put the finishing touches to an excellent Rams display with an 18-yard catch and run as Los Angeles improved to 5-2.