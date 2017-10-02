Collins resigns as Mets manager

After the New York Mets finished the MLB season with a 70-92 record, manager Terry Collins resigned.

Terry Collins resigned as New York Mets manager following Sunday's 11-0 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets finished the season with a 70-92 record after being considered a postseason contender to start the MLB campaign, but the club battled through a litany of injuries.

Despite the tough season, Collins said after the game that he plans on remaining a part of baseball.

"I've done it a long time, I've been in the game a long time, and I'm not going anywhere, I'm going to stay in it the best I can," Collins told reporters.

"This is a sour taste, there's no question about it. We certainly had bigger plans than what occurred, but there are some things you've got to be able to do, and I think this is best for the organisation and I'm a team player."

When asked what his next role will be, Collins said "I don't know, I haven't talked to the boss about that just yet".

Collins, who led the Mets to the Wold Series in 2015, stepped down as the longest-tenured manager in Mets history albeit with a career record below .500.