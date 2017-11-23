Arsenal secure top spot despite defeat in Cologne

Arsenal secured top spot in Europa League Group H despite losing 1-0 at Cologne on Thursday, with the Germans keeping their chances of qualification alive as a result.

Arsene Wenger's men knew that a point would guarantee them finishing top of the group, but they were ultimately able to do so even with such a poor result against the side bottom of the Bundesliga, with BATE and Red Star Belgrade drawing 0-0 in the other match.

Arsenal dominated the first half and played some slick football as they created a significant number of chances, but they were frustrated by a combination of wayward finishing, Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn and the post.

The match was similarly one-sided after half-time, but Arsenal found Cologne harder to break down.

And Cologne looked more willing to push men forward, an approach which then resulted in Sehrou Guirassy winning and converting a penalty just after the hour mark.

Unsurprisingly Arsenal poured men forward towards the end as they sought to make absolutely sure of their position of group winners and, although they failed to level, it did not matter as the result in Belarus did them a favour.

Proceedings were end-to-end early on and the home side went close to taking the lead - albeit fortuitously - in the sixth minute, as Jhon Cordoba's attempted cross needed to be tipped around the post by David Ospina.

Arsenal soon began to exert some control and Francis Coquelin sent a rasping 25-yard drive agonisingly past the left-hand post with 14 minutes on the clock.

Their next chance fell to Jack Wilshere shortly after, with the midfielder heading a Danny Welbeck cross straight into the arms of the grateful Timo Horn.