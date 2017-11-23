Cologne vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will be aiming to keep their unbeaten European record intact when they take on Bundesliga side Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners have won three and drawn once in the four games in the competition this season, a run of form that has already ensured their place in the knock-out stage with two games to spare.

With that in mind, Arsene Wenger may use the match to blood young players and rest more established campaigners as they look ahead to two quick-fire league games next week.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by live stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch live on ESPN Deportes as well as FS1. Alternatively, it can be watched by live stream using the Fox Soccer Match Pass, Fox Sports GO and WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 / ESPN Deportes Fox Soccer Match Pass, Fox Sports GO / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Cologne players Goalkeepers T. Horn, Kessler, Muller, Scott Defenders Heintz, Sorensen, Maroh, Olkowski, Mere, J. Horn, Klunter, Queiros, Risa, Rausch Midfielders Jojic, Clemens, Ozcan, Bittencourt, Cifti, Lehmann, Nartey Forwards Osako, Cordoba, Guirassy

Cologne will be without their star player Jonas Hector, while Dominique Heintz, Marcel Risse, Simon Zoller and Marco Hoger are also out injured.

Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro, who signed for the club in September, is also unavailable.

Potential Cologne starting XI: T. Horn; Rausch, Maroh, Sorensen, Klunter; Bittencourt, Lehmann, Jojic, Ozcan; Guirassy, Cordoba.

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Ospina, Macey, Iliev Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Kolasinac, Osei-Tutu, Bellerin Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Sheaf, Willock, Dragomir, Gilmour, McGuane, Reine-Adelaide Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Welbeck, Akpom, Dasilva, Nelson, Nketiah

Olivier Giroud is unlikely to feature as he recovers from an injury sustained while on international duty with France, while Santi Cazorla is not yet deemed fit enough.

Arsene Wenger has used the competition to rest key players and give young players a chance to impress, so wholesale changes from the team that beat Tottenham are not unlikely.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Ospina; Debuchy, Holding, Mertesacker; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Coquelin, Wilshere; Walcott, Nelson, Welbeck.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Arsenal are favourites to win at 13/10 according to dabblebet , with Cologne rated 2/1 to beat the Gunners. A draw is considered a 12/5 bet.

GAME PREVIEW

Arsenal secured a crucial win over their rivals Spurs in last weekend's north London derby and Per Mertesacker has urged the team to maintain that level of performance against Cologne as they strive for consistency on all fronts.

"The intensity [against Tottenham] was great from the start and I think it is human on those occasions that we give 20 per cent more. I think it is like that," Mertesacker told reporters.

"But we want to reproduce, especially on Thursday. They set a good example for us, those players who came in. We saw that intensity and to repeat that [against Cologne] and Sunday [against Burnley] will be a big, big challenge for us. But we embrace it."

A point will be enough for the Gunners to secure top spot in Group H, something that would ensure they are seeded heading into the knock-out stage, so there is still plenty for Wenger's men to play for in Germany.