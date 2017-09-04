Colts QB Andrew Luck officially out for Week 1

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been officially ruled out of their NFL season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January and while there have been no reported setbacks, Luck was on the physically unable to perform list during pre-season, leaving him unable to work with his team-mates leading up to the regular season.

In addition to that, no one has seen Luck throw at all in the weeks leading up to the season. Luck himself said weeks ago that he hasn't thrown a football either, so his return is in question far beyond Week 1.

The team removed him from the PUP list on Saturday, so he is eligible to play any week, but that was more of a move to keep him available before Week 6. Had he remained on the PUP list he would not have been eligible to work with the team at all until after that.

The Colts traded for the New England Patriots' back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday for some additional depth and possibly to start in coming weeks if Luck's return is delayed. Scott Tolzien is slated to start Week 1.