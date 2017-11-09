Colts release cornerback Davis

After undergoing season-ending surgery, Vontae Davis has been released by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts have released cornerback Vontae Davis after nearly six seasons with the team.

Davis' release was announced on Thursday, a day after he elected to undergo season-ending groin surgery.

He had reportedly been the subject of trade talks ahead of the NFL trade deadline last Tuesday.

The two-time Pro Bowl player has struggled amid various injuries this season, missing the first three games with a hamstring problem and recording just 16 tackles with two passes defended in five games played.

Davis was held out of last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans for what the team described as a non-injury related issue.

However, Davis had expressed dissatisfaction with his situation, saying he felt like he had been benched against the Texans, rather than being given time to heal.

"It should be more about the respect," Davis said. "I'm a professional. I've been in [the league] long enough. When I look at the situation, I feel like there was no respect. Knowing [head coach] Chuck [Pagano], I figured it would come from him. It really bothered me."

Two-time Pro Bowler Davis was set to become a free agent at the end of the season after signing a four-year contract worth $36 million with Indianapolis.

He had been with the Colts since 2012 after the Miami Dolphins originally selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.