Colts trade for Brissett as Luck is taken off PUP

Andrew Luck is off the PUP list but, with the Indianapolis Colts' starting QB unlikely to play Week 1, they have traded for Jacoby Brissett.

The Indianapolis Colts have traded for New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, while activating Andrew Luck to the roster.

Starting quarterback Luck has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list throughout the Colts' preparations for the new season after undergoing labrum surgery in January.

Despite being elevated to the roster, he is not expected to play in the Colts' opener with the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Scott Tolzien had been expected to start in his stead, but he has now competition from Brissett, who the Colts received in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett scored five touchdowns in the Patriots' final preseason game and is best known for his serviceable play as a starter for the Patriots during Tom Brady's Deflategate suspension.

He completed 34-of-55 passes for 400 yards in three games last season.

Dorsett, the Colts' first-round pick in 2015, had 33 catches for 528 yards and two scores last season.