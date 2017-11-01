Columbus Crew fans use East semifinal to send message to ownership

The Columbus Crew faithful had plenty on their minds for Tuesday night's Eastern Conference semifinal first leg against New York City FC.

Despite having a home playoff game, the terribly timed announcement that the club is considering a move to Austin, Texas, had fans at Mapfre Stadium thinking about the future as much as the match at hand.

Chants of "Save the Crew" were heard loud and clear multiple times throughout the night, while the fans on hand could be seen with signs, some painted on their own bodies, sharing the same message.

