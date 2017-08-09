Columbus Crew send Finlay to Minnesota United

The U.S. international is on the move after falling down the depth chart at Mapfre Stadium

The Columbus Crew have sent midfielder Ethan Finlay to Minnesota United in exchange for allocation money, the MLS clubs announced Wednesday.

The Crew will receive $100,000 in targeted allocation money for the 2017 MLS season, $250,000 in targeted allocation money for the 2018 season and $75,000 in general allocation money for 2018.

“I'm thrilled to be joining a club that is in its early stages in Major League Soccer,” Finlay said in a press release. “The opportunity to play in the state I was born is a boyhood dream come true. I hope to make an immediate impact on the field.”

A 27-year-old winger, Finlay has compiled 31 goals and 30 assists over 157 appearances in MLS play since being taken 10th overall by Columbus in the 2012 draft. He was named to the MLS All-Star squad and Best XI in 2015, notching 12 goals and 13 assists while helping the Crew advance to the MLS Cup final.

“Ethan is a player with incredible energy, enthusiasm and drive,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said. “I have been a big fan of his for a long time, he gets into pockets of space and is incredibly dangerous on the attack. Another huge plus for us is that he has been to finals in MLS and he has been at a club where they play a similar brand of football."

The Minnesota native earned three U.S. national team caps in 2016 but had fallen down the depth chart in Columbus this season, recording just one goal and one assist in 19 appearances (14 starts). Having already acquired winger Kekuta Manneh from the Vancovuer Whitecaps earlier this season, the Crew signed Portuguese attacker Pedro Santos as a designated player Tuesday to provide another option out wide.

Minnesota currently sits 10th in the Western Conference at 6-13-4.