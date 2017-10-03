Columbus Crew re-sign Federico Higuain to new contract

The veteran midfielder is still an integral part of the Crew's attacking unit, notching a career high in assists in 2017

The Columbus Crew have re-signed Federico Higuain to a designated player deal, the club has announced.

Higuain, 32, is in his sixth season with the club and his current deal was set to expire after the 2017 season.

The Argentine has become one of the most decorated players in Crew history, as one of only three players to register at least 40 career regular-season goals and 40 assists with the club.

He is a two-time recipient of the Crew's Most Valuable Player award, having won the honor in 2013 and 2014.

“We are pleased to announce that Federico Higuain will be in Black & Gold as a Designated Player for the 2018 season,” head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter said in a club release.

“Federico has been instrumental in establishing our style of play over the last four years and played a significant role in helping the club secure playoff berths in three of those four seasons.

Federico’s professionalism, character and humility off the field coupled with his undeniable, difference-maker ability on the field, make him one of the greatest players ever to wear a Columbus Crew SC jersey.”

Higuain – the brother of Juventus striker Gonzalo – has made 24 regular-season appearances (all starts) this year, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 11 assists.