Columbus Crew sign Pedro Santos from Braga as designated player

The MLS side broke its transfer record to bring in the midfielder from the Portuguese Primeira Liga side

The Columbus Crew announced the signing of midfielder Pedro Santos from Braga as a Designated Player on Tuesday.

Terms of the transfer and contract were not officially disclosed but he's reported to have cost the MLS side $2.3 million.

Santos will join the Crew as the team’s third designated player - the first time they've filled all three DP slots - while the club announced the fee paid for him is the largest in its history.

“We are excited to welcome Pedro Santos to Columbus Crew SC and look forward to him making an immediate impact on this club this season,” Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press release.

“Pedro brings extensive tenure at a high European level and also has Europa League experience which we believe will be an asset to Crew SC and will fit well into our style of play.”

The 29-year-old Santos has spent the last three seasons at Braga. He also spent time at Leixoes and Vitoria Setubal FC in Portugal and had a loan stints with Rio Ave and Astra Giurgiu in Romania.

Mid. Pedro Santos joins & fm Portugal's 1st Division side, @SCBragaOficial, in #CrewSC’s largest acquisition transfer fee in club history. pic.twitter.com/bNWLJNzhP7 — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 8, 2017

Last season, Santos had six goals and seven assists in 25 appearances the Portuguese league with Braga. He also made 15 appearances in the Europa League over the course of his time at the club.

The Crew are hoping Santos can help solidify the club’s playoff positioning. Columbus is currently sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, just two points ahead of Orlando City.