Comfortable Liverpool win and impending return of key players buoy 'happy' Jurgen Klopp

There’s a touch of the inebriated whisky drinker about Liverpool Football Club.

One minute they are full of swagger, life tastes good and wherever you look someone is acting like they are your best friend, or even one of the ‘family’.

Then you get the severe mood swing, bonhomie becomes melancholy, they look dishevelled and the wrong look leads to calls for an eviction.

Maybe this is a broader problem in the modern game rather than Anfield-specific, but no-one masters extreme emotion like Liverpool; from staring into the abyss to star-gazing, often on the same afternoon.

Immediately after securing his first Premier League home win since August – what became a routine 3-0 victory over Huddersfield - Jurgen Klopp was reminded how a year ago the same Liverpool team went top of the Premier League playing the most entertaining football in the country. There was talk of winning the title then.

At half-time here the same players (minus some notable, injured absentees) were being heckled to the tunnel, the doubters who had become believers becoming doubters again. Mohamed Salah’s missed penalty fed the defeatism.

What followed in the second half did not erase the anxieties after a season of self-inflicted defensive pain, but it did demonstrate that just as this side was not as good as it seemed a year ago, they are not as bad as some believe now.

“We were ahead of schedule – that is clear,” said Klopp, noting the upcoming anniversary.

“Now we have to find consistency. The problem is the moment things don’t work out we get compared with the past.

“It was clear after the really harsh criticism after the last game that you can’t go like this (clicks fingers) and say, it was not that bad. It was bad. I was very important that we reacted.

“The atmosphere was obviously not too optimistic at half time so to come out and do what we did was really nice.”

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring Credit: Getty images More

It did not take much for attacking dynamism to be restored, the 15 minutes at the start of the second half proving that even without Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana, Liverpool possess the talent to dismantle most visitors to their stadium.

It was the cumulative loss of all three after the international break a year ago that scuppered those title hopes. When all three return shortly after the next one, Klopp’s realistic targets for the season ahead may be revised on a weekly basis.

The manager’s argument is at those moments when Liverpool have found a measure of stability, misfortune has struck – although it is open to interpretation whether the last minute withdrawal of Dejan Lovren here was a sign that might be changing.

“We haven’t had too much luck so far, that’s the truth,” said Klopp.

“But you cannot ask for luck. You cannot say, “Where’s the luck?” You have to work until the luck happens.”

Klopp also pointed out that Tottenham – roundly applauded after hammering Liverpool a week ago – have since noted how fickle fortune can be.

Roberto Firmino celebrates his goal Credit: Getty images More

He said: “I’m not sure if (Mauricio) Pochettino has spoken about similar things. But Harry Kane not involved, losing two in a row: things like this, that’s how it can happen. Two weeks ago it wasn’t a Harry Kane team and now it is a Harry Kane team. We all have problems – apart from City obviously at the moment.”

The ball certainly bounced in Liverpool’s favour when Huddersfield’s Tommy Smith diverted it in the direction of Daniel Sturridge for 48th minute opener.

Roberto Firmino’s header ensured the game was over ten minutes later, before Gini Wijnaldum completed the victory.

Huddersfield never threatened to repeat their win over Manchester United, David Wagner comforted by the knowledge these are not the fixtures that will determine their survival.

It seemed the visitors’ best chance was preying on Liverpool’s post-traumatic stress from a week ago. “The pressure was there,” said Klopp.

“Dealing with a pressure like this, it helped us a lot. Now, Maribor – next West Ham. At this moment it feels good: clean sheet, scored three, reacting to a missed penalty. I’m officially happy today.”