Comitis issues hands off warning to PSL clubs: 'I am not looking at strengthening another team'

The Citizens boss is sticking to his guns regarding the futures of his star players

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was previously quoted as saying that the club would listen to local offers for any of their players if proper channels are followed.

This was after it emerged that Mamelodi Sundowns were interested in Aubrey Ngoma and Lebogang Manyama.

However, City boss John Comitis has contradicted his coach’s remarks and he is adamant that only overseas offers will be entertained for his players.

"My intention is to keep the entire squad together as far as possible," Comitis told The Sowetan.

"We live in a business environment and we understand that, but there is no intention of me off-loading any players. If there is an offer from Europe, only because it gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the player, then I will consider it," he insisted.

"I'm not looking at strengthening another team but my own," said Comitis

Comitis revealed that he is hoping to keep Manyama for at least another season before letting him move on to greener pastures.

"Quite simple, I've said to Lebo (Manyama) that, 'I'm certainly trying to find you a good club overseas, because you deserve the break',” Comitis said.

“It's got to be a realistic offer. Failing that he is still young (26) and he's able to give me another good year and still go overseas," Comitis added.

Meanwhile, Manyama has kept his cards close to his chest.

"Look, in football when you do well, you will have people saying this and that. At the end of the day, nobody can predict the future," Manyama said.