What is Common Goal? Juan Mata's new charitable initiative explained

Global football is more awash with money than ever.

And Manchester United star Juan Mata is leading a drive to give back to the communities that raised today's stars by redistributing a small percentage of those resources to charitable causes around the world.

The initiative has been dubbed Common Goal, and Goal has all the information you need to know about how it works.

WHAT IS COMMON GOAL?

Common Goal is a charitable movement run by streetfootballworld that was launched with the support of Mata.

Mata announced in an article for The Players' Tribune that he was pledging one per cent of his salary to Common Goal, and called for other players to do the same.

That money will be put towards "high-impact football charities from around the world".

Streetfootballworld has built an international network of 120 such organisations that "tackle social issues ranging from gender equality in India to peacebuilding in Colombia to refugee integration in Germany".