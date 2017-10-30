Comparing 2016 & 2017 MSL season, JDT still the top side but big separation starting to appear





The 2017 Malaysia Super League closed its curtain last Saturday after 22 rounds of matches were completed. Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) emerged as champions once again, retaining the title that they have won since 2014, a remarkable record by any standards.

Pahang and Kedah provided the title challenge but both teams faded away as the season went on and JDT were able to clinch the title with three games to spare. At the bottom, Kelantan survived the drop which left Sarawak and Penang counting the cost of their relegation to the Premier League.

Goal take a look how the recently concluded 2017 season compared with the 2016 season.

Lower margin of title success and points total but little difference

While JDT is rightly applauded for winning a historic fourth consecutive Super League title, the points difference to second place was reduced compared to the 2016 season. Last year, they amassed 58 points and left Felda United trailing by a massive 15 points. This season, the total JDT gained was only 50 points and Pahang are only behind by nine points.

Worth noting that Pahang's (2017) result of 12W 4D 6L weren't that dissimilar to Felda's (2016) 13W 4D 5L, in that sense that next best team were almost comparable. The lower points difference was down more to JDT's own performance. The Invincible season that they had in 2016 was arguably hard to be maintained and the three defeats JDT suffered this season lowered the points difference.

Despite the obvious drop in quality in the JDT side, that can be attributed to missing Hariss Harun and a better attacking unit, the Southern Tigers still hold a significant gap to their closest challengers.

