We will compete against Enugu Rangers, says Katsina United’s Ashadi

The Chanji Boys’ midfielder says they are not in Enugu for sightseeing as they prepare for their tie with the Flying Antelopes

Katsina United’s Destiny Ashadi says they will not play second fiddle when they step out against Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

Both teams are struggling with relegation worries with the Flying Antelopes also desperate to pick the maximum points in order to leapfrog their guests and also boost their chances of retaining their topflight status.

“We know where we are on the league table and we are going to Enugu with the belief that we can secure valuable points that will boost our chances of remaining in the elite division at the end of the season. We won’t be inferior to them because will do what we can do get a favourable result,” Ashadi told Goal.

“Despite our present position in the league table, no one is sure yet going on relegation and staying up. It is only Remo Stars that are aware of their status while others are still hanging on hoping for good results in the last four matches.

“Rangers won’t get an easy match against us. We will play with everything we have and ensure that we end up with a positive result that will boost our chances of remaining in the topflight. It took the club close to 20 years to achieve this promotion and it will be unwise to return to the lower just after a season,” he concluded.

Katsina United are 11th in the league standings with 46 points from 34 games while Rangers are 12th with the same number of points.