Competition is good – PSG boss Emery explains benching Mbappe

The teenage sensation was left out for the starting line-up after 12 consecutive starts, and his coach vowed further rotation would follow

After leaving out Kylian Mbappe for the first time in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Nantes, Unai Emery insists squad rotation will be a regular part of his planning between now and the end of the year.

Mbappe had started all 12 of PSG's matches since joining from Ligue 1 champions Monaco in a deal that could reach a value of €145million at the end of August, but was named as a substitute at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The 18-year-old remained on the bench throughout the match, which his side won 4-1 with the help of Edinson Cavani's double to move six points clear of his former club at the top of the table.

Emery feels sharing out the minutes to generate competition within his squad will produce positive results as PSG negotiate a busy run of fixtures ahead of the mid-season break.

"Mbappe came back like all the other players after the international break," said Emery, whose side are yet to lose in the 2017-18 campaign.

"He has played a lot of matches, including with the national team, and there are some moments where it is good to bring other players.

"I believe that competition is good when you are looking for the best collective performance.

"There are nine more matches before the December holidays and we talked with the staff about how to manage the minutes and the players for all upcoming matches.

"This was also good for players who came in like Yuri, Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore. When you can rotate the minutes in a season, it is good for every factor – physically and mentally for the players, as well as the collective performance.

"It is true that some players play more than others, but we want to share the minutes and we need everyone."

Cavani's double took his tally for this season up to 19 and the Uruguay international continues to impress Emery.

"We are very happy," the PSG boss said. "For me, all the individual goals that help the collective goals are good.

"Edi helps us with the goals he scores, with his work and his strong spirit. He is a player who is very involved in our work as a group and PSG as a club, alongside its supporters."