Complacent Faouzi Ghoulam needs Premier League move to become a winner

Watching Napoli under Maurizio Sarri as they weave patterns and rope-a-dope teams with intricate build-up is quite the experience, revered by purists as the footballing ideal even in an era when playing out from the back is all the rage, and 'hoofing it' has achieved taboo status.

The Neapolitans have bewitched and beguiled, and while the comparative might and greater defensive fortitude of Juventus has consistently made light of their title aspirations over the years, this season there has appeared a chink in the previously impervious Old Lady.

Both sides have been perfect so far in Serie A, but the departure of Leonardo Bonucci has proved a hammer blow; without the same solidity, there is a quiet optimism that there is no better time for Napoli to finally ascend.

With Dries Mertens flourishing at centre-forward, Jose Callejon stretching teams and Marek Hamsik driving them on, there is an irresistible quality to Napoli at their best. Arguably though, it is the left flank, where Lorenzo Insigne links up superbly with Faouzi Ghoulam, that carries the most potent attacking threat.

View photos Maurizio Sarri Napoli More

The Algeria international in particular is a major part of how Sarri’s side attacks, and has begun the season in splendid form, with a goal and two assists in the eight-game-old campaign. Compared to right full-back Elseid Hysaj, who is more conservative, Ghoulam frequently gets up the pitch on the outside to support attacks. His dynamism to get forward and overload the left side of the attack is crucial in getting Insigne time on the ball, and in freeing Callejon on the opposite flank, building up on one side to finish on the other.

His delivery is also top notch, probably rivaling that of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy for accuracy, as he hit double figures last season in assists, no mean feat with 5’6” Mertens as a target in the centre. The season before, he only managed four though; clearly, aged 26, the former Saint-Etienne man is now entering his years of peak productivity.

With this in view, there is understandably some intrigue over his contract situation. It is understood that talks are underway to extend in Naples, but it is a bit of a surprise that Napoli have left it as late as they have: his current deal runs until next summer, after which he could leave on a free. Reportedly, the player’s representatives want a release clause included in a new deal, a potential loophole which Napoli are keen to avoid.

View photos Ghoulam PS More

Read More