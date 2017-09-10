‘Has he completed a pass yet?’ Fans slam Renato Sanches after Swansea debut

The 20-year-old Portugal international disappointed for the Swans against Newcastle, and supporters were not impressed with the Bayern Munich loanee

Renato Sanches' debut for Swansea was certainly memorable. Unfortunately for the Portugal international, that doesn’t mean it was good.

Making his first appearance for the Swans following a season-long loan move from Bayern Munich, there were hopes of the talented youngster immediately delivering on some of his promise for the Welsh side as they faced Newcastle on Sunday.

Instead, the 20-year-old midfielder struggled in his debut, with perhaps his most noteworthy moment coming when he kicked a member of the opposition in the groin during  the 1-0 loss for the Swans .

And Twitter was not kind to Sanches as his performance was roundly criticised and often mocked by fans.

You never get the second chance to make a first impression, but Sanches will hope to turn some of these doubters into believers next week when Swansea travel to Wembley to face Tottenham on Saturday.

