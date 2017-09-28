Concern for Arsenal as Inter confirm Ozil interest

Inter president Erik Thohir has confirmed that the Serie A side are interested in Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The Germany international has seen his future called into question for some time now, with no extension agreed to a contract set to expire in 2018.

Arsenal face a similar situation with Alexis Sanchez, and blocked him from leaving Emirates Stadium over the summer.

The January window will, however, present a final opportunity for the Gunners to generate a fee for their want-away stars, and it could be that Ozil is the subject of an offer from Italy.

Thohir has admitted to being keen on the 28-year-old World Cup winner, but is also wary of winter deals after being stung in the past.

“He [Ozil] is definitely one of those players we are looking at, but the last January signings of [Lukas] Podolski and [Xherdan] Shaqiri proves winter signings can fail to live up to expectations,” Thohir told Metrotv.news.com.

If no deal is done for Ozil in January, then he could drop into the free agent pool next summer.

Inter may decide to rekindle their interest then, with the club taking a more considered approach to recruitment than they have done in the past.

They have still spent big when required to do so, but have focused more attention on building for the future while arch-rivals AC Milan have thrown money at quick fixes in the present.

Thohir added on his transfer philosophy: “We have many new players already, we have tried to build the best possible team with the resources we had.

“Each club chooses the best possible strategy, AC Milan made different choices.”