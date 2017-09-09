Concern for Man City's Ederson after Mane challenge

Sadio Mane saw red for his challenge on Ederson, which led to the Manchester City goalkeeper being taken off following lengthy treatment.

There was concern for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after he appeared to get kicked in the head in a challenge with Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Saturday.

The Brazilian came out of his area to thwart the Reds forward as he chased a bouncing ball, with Mane raising a boot that looked to make contact with Ederson's head.

READ MORE: In pictures - Manchester City v Liverpool



READ MORE: Manchester City v Liverpool - as it happened

Mane was dismissed and Ederson stayed down to receive treatment for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher, with his side subsequently going on to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Claudio Bravo was brought on to replace his stricken team-mate.