Concussions increase risk of anxiety and depression later, football players' union study shows
Professional footballers and other athletes who suffer concussions during their careers are at greater risk of anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance later in life, according to new research.
Undertaken by the world footballers’ union Fifpro, the study surveyed more than 500 former top-flight footballers, ice hockey and rugby players under the age of 50 from eight countries. It was found that the athletes who suffered six or more concussions were between two and five times more likely to experience common mental disorders. The findings reinforce previous research which has shown that former footballers are at an elevated risk of depression and, although the study stopped short of linking concussions to brain damage, it will further escalate calls for football to properly research any correlation between playing the game and brain disease.
It follows the Telegraph’s campaign for research and revelations this week that the Football Association was first warned at least 22 years ago of a potential link between playing football and developing dementia.
It also comes amid fresh warnings from some of the leading brain injury expects in the United States about not just the risk of developing the disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in American football but also association football.
Interviewed for the National Geographic documentary, A Blow to the Header, Dr Ann McKee outlined how she found CTE in the former Chicago Fire ‘soccer’ player Patrick Grange. “His brain was really scary,” she said. “You could see tremendous atrophy of his frontal lobes. It’s just unbelievable that a young person could have such dramatic damage so there was no doubt in our mind that he had CTE – and he’d only played soccer. It affected his brain in a very substantial way. Fifa are hoping this will go away but it won’t. Patrick Grange headed the ball constantly and was 29 when he died. He had terrible CTE.”
Dr McKee, who is the director of Boston University’s CTE centre, was also the neuropathologist who led research this year into American football that found CTE in 110 of the 111 brains that were examined at post-mortem. Chris Nowinski is the co-founder and executive director of the sports legacy institute at Boston University. “I worry that part of the reason we are not owning up to the problem in soccer is they want the sport to succeed, potentially more than they want the players to succeed,” he said.
Fifpro believes that the new research underlines the need to educate players and for the sport to consider how it provides support. "This is an important piece of research that suggests concussion might be a contributor to the mental health problems suffered by many players,” said Dr Vincent Gouttebarge, who was the study's lead author and is a French former professional footballer. "We as football stakeholders - federations, clubs and player unions - need to do be alert to the mental health of players, both during and after their careers. That means educating players about the dangers of what can be an intense and stressful career and supporting them when they need assistance."
Another of the study's authors was Dr Willie Stewart from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. Dr Stewart was the neuropathologist who diagnosed CTE in the former England striker Jeff Astle.
The FA, in collaboration with the PFA, are very close to commissioning an independent study into whether the incidence of degenerative neurocognitive disease is more common in ex-professional
“The FA is committed to researching and examining all areas of head injuries in football, as well as understanding the numerous health benefits associated with playing football,” said a spokesman.