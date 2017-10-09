Concussions increase risk of anxiety and depression later, football players' union study shows

Professional footballers and other athletes who suffer concussions during their careers are at greater risk of anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance later in life, according to new research.

Undertaken by the world footballers’ union Fifpro, the study surveyed more than 500 former top-flight footballers, ice hockey and rugby players under the age of 50 from eight countries. It was found that the athletes who suffered six or more concussions were between two and five times more likely to experience common mental disorders. The findings reinforce previous research which has shown that former footballers are at an elevated risk of depression and, although the study stopped short of linking concussions to brain damage, it will further escalate calls for football to properly research any correlation between playing the game and brain disease.

It follows the Telegraph’s campaign for research and revelations this week that the Football Association was first warned at least 22 years ago of a potential link between playing football and developing dementia.

It also comes amid fresh warnings from some of the leading brain injury expects in the United States about not just the risk of developing the disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in American football but also association football.

Interviewed for the National Geographic documentary, A Blow to the Header, Dr Ann McKee outlined how she found CTE in the former Chicago Fire ‘soccer’ player Patrick Grange. “His brain was really scary,” she said. “You could see tremendous atrophy of his frontal lobes. It’s just unbelievable that a young person could have such dramatic ­damage so there was no doubt in our mind that he had CTE – and he’d only played soccer. It affected his brain in a very substantial way. Fifa are hoping this will go away but it won’t. Patrick Grange headed the ball ­constantly and was 29 when he died. He had terrible CTE.”