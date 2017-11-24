Confident Ireland look to avenge painful 2015 World Cup defeat against weakened Argentina

Ireland are returning to formidable form with wins over South Africa and Fiji in the past fortnight - Action Plus

For all that they have insisted this week that they are not motivated by thoughts of revenge, there is little doubt their chastening 43-20 defeat by Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be playing on Irish minds on Saturday.

Injuries to key men such as Paul O’Connell, Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Sean O’Brien were a big factor that day – probably the biggest factor. But the way the Pumas scythed through green shirts in Cardiff, particularly during a stunning first quarter in which Ireland were completely overrun, has taken a while to get over.

They have been through a rebuilding process, a series defeat in South Africa, painful losses in Scotland and in Wales. There have been notable highs, too; that historic win over New Zealand in Chicago last autumn, and victory over England in Dublin to deny Eddie Jones’ men a grand slam in this year’s Six Nations.

Ireland are slowly building up an aura of impregnability again and they are big favourites on Saturday against a far weaker Argentina team, particularly given the manner of their crushing win over South Africa two weekends ago.

Of the four players mentioned above who missed the World Cup defeat in 2015, only the retired O’Connell is not playing today as Ireland look to complete a perfect autumn.

Argentina's Juan Imhoff scores an impressive try as the Pumas knock out Ireland in the World Cup 2015 quarter-finals Credit: Reuters More