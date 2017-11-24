Confident Ireland look to avenge painful 2015 World Cup defeat against weakened Argentina
For all that they have insisted this week that they are not motivated by thoughts of revenge, there is little doubt their chastening 43-20 defeat by Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be playing on Irish minds on Saturday.
Injuries to key men such as Paul O’Connell, Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Sean O’Brien were a big factor that day – probably the biggest factor. But the way the Pumas scythed through green shirts in Cardiff, particularly during a stunning first quarter in which Ireland were completely overrun, has taken a while to get over.
They have been through a rebuilding process, a series defeat in South Africa, painful losses in Scotland and in Wales. There have been notable highs, too; that historic win over New Zealand in Chicago last autumn, and victory over England in Dublin to deny Eddie Jones’ men a grand slam in this year’s Six Nations.
Ireland are slowly building up an aura of impregnability again and they are big favourites on Saturday against a far weaker Argentina team, particularly given the manner of their crushing win over South Africa two weekends ago.
Of the four players mentioned above who missed the World Cup defeat in 2015, only the retired O’Connell is not playing today as Ireland look to complete a perfect autumn.
Fly half Sexton, having missed last weekend’s narrow win over Fiji, returns to form one of world rugby’s best half-back partnerships with Conor Murray.
In the forwards much is expected of 21 year-old lock James Ryan, who is making his first Test start. “He’s a genuine physical presence, and there aren’t too many of them in Ireland,” said his captain Rory Best.
Argentina, meanwhile, are without many of the architects of that incredible win two years ago. Juan Martín Hernández, Juan Imhoff, Santiago Cordero, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe.
Joe Schmidt said he was not interested in looking back. “If we’re looking two years backwards, how are we looking forwards?” he asked. “There’s a danger in looking back because how can we learn? There are only half a dozen survivors from that game.
“We will be focusing on ourselves rather than Argentina. They are much changed as well. We want to get something out of this game because it is tight heading into the Six Nations and we can see how the other home nations are doing well.” All the same, he will want to put that painful defeat to bed once and for all.
Team details
Ireland XV: R Kearney (Leinster); A Byrne (Leinster), C Farrell (Munster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), S O’Brien (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).
Replacements: J Tracy (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), John Ryan (Munster), D Toner (Leinster), R Ruddock (Leinster), L McGrath (Leinster), I Keatley (Munster), A Conway (Munster).
Argentina XV:J Tuculet; R Moyano, M Moroni, S Gonzalez Iglesias, E Boffelli; N Sanchez, M Maldajo; S Garcia Botta, A Creevy (capt), N Tataz Chaparro, M Alemanno, T Lavanini, P Matera, M Kremer, T Lezana.
Replacements: J Montoya, L Noguera, E Pieretto, G Petti, J-M Leguizamon, G Bertranou, J de la Fuente, S Cancelliere.
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).
Kick-off 5.30pm
TV Sky Sports Action and Main Event.