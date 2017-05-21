Connection with Hull fans won't decide Silva's future

Tottenham ran riot with a 7-1 win at Hull City on the last day of the Premier League, with Marco Silva's future still undecided.

Marco Silva's strong connection with Hull City supporters will not necessarily be enough to persuade the Portuguese to stay at the club in the Championship next season, the coach says.

Already-relegated Hull were thrashed 7-1 at home by Tottenham in their last game of the Premier League campaign on Sunday, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick for the second match in a row as Silva's side collapsed.

Silva remains undecided about his future ahead of a planned meeting with the club's board, while Watford are reported to be interested in appointing him to the vacancy at Vicarage Road following the departure of Walter Mazzarri.

"I need to think and decide what is best for my career," Silva said.

"If I only look for the connection between us and the fans it would be impossible to say no, but there are other things.

"It is a moment I need to analyse the best way for the club and for myself. I don't decide anything now.

"I agree the last two results show what a big job this will be in the summer."

Capitulation to second-placed Spurs means Hull conceded 11 goals in their last two Premier League matches and Silva accepted his team's performance was well below expectations.

"I'm disappointed. I'm upset," he added. "I am really disappointed because it is not like we work during the week, it is not how we prepare for the match.

"We didn't play this afternoon and in the last game as well we made a lot of mistakes.

"The only positive thing this afternoon is the respect of our fans for our team. They came to the stadium and really they deserved something really different from our team because we didn't play.

"We played only the first 15 minutes of the second half after we changed some things during half-time. We pressed a little bit more. We played a little bit different because in the first half we went to the pitch but we didn't play, we didn't put on the pitch the right attitude or the right commitment."