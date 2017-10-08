Conor McGregor 'wants to return to UFC this year' as Tony Ferguson calls out 'scared' lightweight champion

Conor McGregor wants to return to the octagon before the end of the year: Getty

Conor McGregor could return to the octagon before the end of the year with Tony Ferguson ready to face him after landing the interim lightweight belt in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old defeated Kevin Lee with a third-round triangle choke submission at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The 23-3 fighter says he would be ready to take on McGregor as soon as "next week" and called on him to "defend or vacate" his UFC lightweight champion belt.

When talking about a potential match-up with the Irishman, Ferguson said: "I'll ankle-pick him. No problem. I'll sit him on his ass and everyone is the same size on the ground. Conor McGregor poses no threat to me, especially when I hit him with the jab, he's going to be running away like Katsunori Kikuno did and I'll be chasing after his ass like a cornerback.

"And I'll slam him on the ground and finish him with a D'Arce choke or any choke I might please. The boy's scared. He can't run any more."

Addressing McGregor he added: "You're in check and I'm great at chess."

McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion after defeating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 in New York. But the Irishman is yet to defend the belt, having taken on Floyd Mayweather Junior in August at the same arena which hosted UFC 216 on Saturday night.

While still in the octagon, Ferguson addressed McGregor as McNuggets and said he was going to "kick the ass" of the Irishman. "You better come and f*****g defend that belt. Defend or vacate," he added.

At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White was asked if he had spoken to McGregor about his future plans - and White confirmed he had.

Mayweather vs McGregor: Post-fight Press Conference

He said: "He wants to fight again this year. He went and partied in Ibiza for a while, he went back home for a while and you've got to let him blow off some steam and we'll figure it out."