Conor McGregor should sit down, shut up and return to the UFC Octagon where he belongs

Once again, Conor McGregor has made headlines for all the wrong reasons after the two-weight UFC world champion burst into the cage during a Bellator event in Dublin before attacking a referee.

Shocking video taken from the 3 Arena shows McGregor almost coming to blows with the respected official Mark Goddard, as well as slapping a commissioner when asked to return to his seat.

Completely out of control and most definitely in the wrong, even McGregor’s staunchest supporters would struggle to defend his conduct. It is a bad look for the 29-year-old superstar and a bad look for the sport of MMA, too.

McGregor’s decision to storm the cage is just the latest in a long line of controversies to engulf the enigmatic Irishman since he last stepped foot in the UFC Octagon, defeating Eddie Alvarez in a stunning performance to become the first ever man to simultaneously hold titles in two weight divisions.

Tomorrow marks a year to the day that McGregor last fought in the UFC and he is beginning to stray dangerously close to earning his money as an entertainer first, mixed martial artist second.

