Conor McGregor storms ring and has altercation with referee after Charlie Ward's victory in Dublin
Conor McGregor sparked huge controversy here on Friday night and may face serious sanctions which could include hefty fines or even a suspension or licence removal when he was involved in an altercation with a referee and threw a left-handed punch which hit another official inside the combat arena 'cage' at the Bellator MMA 187 event.
It is the latest event at which McGregor has seemingly been unable to control himself.
The two-weight UFC champion was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event in the Irish capital to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward, who has worked as a bodyguard for McGregor, take on rival John Redmond.
McGregor, not a licensed cornerman, was not permitted to enter the cage, but stood during the bout in front of the media seats bellowing instructions to his associate in the contest.
As the fight ended in the final seconds of the first round, with Ward knocking out Redmond, McGregor ran from the first row and climbed into the cage to celebrate with his friend, but referee Marc Goddard, one of the most respected officials in the sport, took exception to McGregor's actions and pushed him away, ordering him out of the octagon.
It sparked a melee as McGregor himself came back and retaliated by pushing the referee, shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon.
Madness in Dublin thanks to @TheNotoriousMMA!!! DO NOT miss #Bellator187 TONIGHT on @spike 9/8c pic.twitter.com/BGWcOBDvFb— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) November 10, 2017
Seconds later, McGregor then ran to the other side of the cage, and climbed up on to the top, with the Bellator official attempting to block the Irishman from entering.
McGregor threw a left hand at the official, believed to be Bellator logistics chief Michael Johnson, which landed in his face.
Video evidence of the incident spread quickly on social media, while another video clearly shows McGregor angry at referee Goddard during the fight.
There is history between the pair. Goddard reprimanded McGregor during his team-mate Artem Lobov's fight with Andre Fili in Poland last month.
McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, at which it has been reported that he earned in the region of 100 million US dollars has not fought in the UFC since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year. McGregor has won both the UFC featherweight and lightweight belts.
Reports that McGregor had later been arrested by police at a hotel next to the 3Arena following a further altervcatioon were firmly denied by senior staff.
The boorish behavior of McGregor is likely to have serious implications for the mixed martial artist. Mike Mazzulli, the ad hoc commissioner at the Bellator event and a powerful figure as president of the Association of Boxing Commissions, may well take action after the events.
Mazzulli told The Telegraph: "'Mr. McGregor is not bigger than the sport of MMA. That's all I'm saying right now."