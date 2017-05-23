Consistency is Kano Pillars' watchword - Kabir Balogun

The winger believes Sai Masu Gida can still challenge for top spot but they will need to secure victories on a regular basis

Kabir Balogun says that consistency must be Kano Pillars ' watchword if they are to achieve their set goals this season.

Sai Masu Gida started the second round of the season with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

The Sani Abacha stadium outfit currently sit 13th in the league table with 27 points from 20 matches.

But Balogun believes that positive performances on a regular basis can improve their chances of getting the league's top spot.

"As regards performances, the first round has been back and forth for us but it's good that we have started the second round on a winning note," Balogun told Goal.

"Right now, consistency is the watchword for the team and that's what will propel us to achieving our set goals.

"The top spot is very much in sight for Kano Pillars, consistent positive result will change the standings on the log.

"We aren't counting points before the games ahead instead we want to approach every match with a sense of focus," he continued.

"We are at a stage in the league where we can't afford at any time to lose focus, if you look at the table you'll notice that it's very competitive.

"And I believe we shall get more positive result in this half," he concluded.