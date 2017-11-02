Conte 'more than capable' of getting Chelsea back on track, says Gudjohnsen

Antonio Conte is “more than capable” of getting Chelsea back on track, says former Premier League title winner Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The Blues have struggled for consistency this season, having swept to the English top-flight crown in 2016-17.

A return to European competition has added to the workload at Stamford Bridge, with the club suffering a 3-0 reverse at Roma in their last continental clash.

That result is hardly ideal preparation for a heavyweight clash with Manchester United and former manager Jose Mourinho, but Gudjohnsen remains confident that a man who impressed so much in his first year at the helm will get things right once more.

The former Blues forward told the Daily Mail: “When you're the manager of Chelsea, you are always under pressure as soon as things don't go smoothly as they would like.

“I think Conte showed last year that he is more than capable. I have no doubt he will get them back on track.”

Conte has shuffled his pack since conquering the Premier League, with tweaks made to his senior squad.

