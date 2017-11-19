Conte: Chelsea considering new tactical plans in search of 'balance'

Chelsea are considering new tactical plans in search of "balance and solidity", manager Antonio Conte said.

The Italian watched on as Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata picked apart a poor West Brom side in a 4-0 win at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Hazard scored a brace against West Brom and also forced the rebound that led to Morata's eighth goal of the season, while Marcos Alonso added to the scoresheet from a set piece.

Conte believes Hazard is back to his best form, while his link-up play with Cesc Fabregas and Morata is paying dividends.

"I think to see Eden in this fitness is very important for me. Eden and Morata showed a great link, but also with the ball we have another player with great creativity in Cesc," Conte said at the Hawthorns.

"This season I think we're changing something to find a new balance, a new solidity, to have a good balance when we are attacking and when we are defending. I hope to continue to improve. This is the second game we finished with a clean sheet and we have to continue in this way.

Eden Hazard GFX More