Conte: Chelsea future clearer next week

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said his future will be "more clear" in the next week, with the Italian boss uncertain about the club's post-season plans.

Conte's future is in doubt amid growing speculation Chelsea will sack the 2016-17 Premier League-winning coach, who has been reportedly unhappy over the team's transfer policy.

Countrymen Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri have emerged as possible replacements following Chelsea's struggles this season with the Blues in danger of missing out on the final Champions League qualification spot – Liverpool two points clear heading into Sunday's season finale.

Chelsea's campaign ends with a FA Cup final showdown against Manchester United on May 19 and asked about his plans post-season, Conte – whose contract expires in 2019 – said: "I will go to Milan for the [testimonial] game for [Andrea] Pirlo on [May] 21st.

"Then we don't know, at the end of the season, if we have friendly games [before the World Cup].

"I don't know anything about our end of season. For sure, in the next week, the situation will be more clear for this."

Chelsea – fifth in the table – close out their Premier League season at Newcastle United.