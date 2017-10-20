Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as 'a stupid issue'

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has dismissed the idea Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is starting to prove a distraction.

The former Juventus boss this week instructed Mourinho to "think about his own team" after he referred to managers who "cry" about injury problems.

However, when pressed about the idea of a simmering feud ahead of Chelsea's game against Watford on Saturday, Conte insisted it is "stupid" to focus on the matter.

Chelsea 15/2 to beat Watford 2-1

"Every manager has to talk about his job, himself, his team, his players. Not the others," Conte told a news conference on Friday.

"Every coach must be focused on his own work. It's the best way.

"I think these are stupid things, a stupid issue. It's fun to see your interest in this! I'm surprised."

The matter had arisen on Wednesday following comments made by Mourinho after United's 1-0 victory away to Benfica in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho Champions League More