Conte forgets missed transfer targets as he lauds Zappacosta and Drinkwater

Chelsea concluded their transfer window with several big buys but they also missed out on a few big-name targets, including the likes of Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Conte earlier described assertions that he was to blame for the club missing out on Barkley as “ridiculous", before he clarified his minor role in Chelsea’s transfer market moves.

Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater arrived to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day from Torino and Leicester City, respectively. Conte insists he is happy despite the club not getting every player they targeted.

“Yes, but don't forget that one English player signed in Drinkwater," Conte told a news conference at Cobham Training Centre. "If I don't make a mistake, he's an English player, so we're happy with that. We are happy with him.

"But, I repeat, now it's not important to look in the past because the past is the past. We have to be focused on the present and the present is this. We are happy. I'm happy to work with this group of players and, at the end of the transfer market, two new players arrived in Zappacosta and Drinkwater.

"I think Danny is a really good player. Two years ago, together with N'Golo [Kante] they won the league. They played every game and showed themselves to be strong. I think he's a really good player who can help us. For me, the midfielders are very important because I need midfielders with specific characteristics.

"Danny has those. Now it's important for him to be 100 per cent fit, to recover to the best physical condition and adapt himself to our style of football, and then he will be ready to advance and play with Chelsea. Now it's time to work together, to work with these new players, to adapt them quickly in our style of football.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain now is a Liverpool player. Ross Barkley is an Everton player. It's a lack of respect to speak about the players of the other teams. I think it's not right. I repeat, the transfer window is closed. What happened happened.

"Now we must be focused on the present to try and prepare our present and, above all, our future in the best way.”

Chelsea have been training with their new signings as Drinkwater arrived at the start of the week to begin work at Cobham straight away. Zappacosta arrived later after an impactful substitute performance against Israel for Italy.

