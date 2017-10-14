Conte frustrated at Chelsea's growing injury list after shock Palace loss

Antonio Conte lamented Chelsea's worsening injury situation after Victor Moses damaged his hamstring against Crystal Palace, but conceded the champions were second-best in a shock 2-1 defeat to the Eagles.

The Blues were aiming to return to winning ways at Selhurst Park having gone down 1-0 down at home to title rivals Manchester City before the international window.

However, Wilfried Zaha scored on the stroke of half-time after Tiemoue Bakayoko had cancelled out an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta, as Palace registered their first goals and points of the season.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace end 731-minute wait for Premier League goal

READ MORE: Crystal Palace V Chelsea Match Report

READ MORE: Chelsea star Victor Moses forced off with hamstring injury at Crystal Palace

READ MORE: Could this be England's 23-man World Cup Squad?

To make matters worse, former Palace man Moses limped off in the first half and joins an injury list that already contains Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater, a situation that is frustrating boss Conte.

"I think, in this moment, for us it's a very difficult moment. When you start a game without Morata and without Kante, it's not simple," Conte, whose side are nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City, told a post-match news conference.

"Above all, if, during the game, another important player in your team has an injury too like Victor Moses ... I hope to have him back very soon because this moment is very difficult for us.

"To lose three or four players, it's a big problem for us. But, despite this, we have to find the will to fight. I think this season will be very difficult and, for this reason, we have to put 150 per cent in.

"It's not enough to put 100 per cent in like last season. I think this season, me first, the staff and the players have to put in 150 per cent because the season will be very difficult.