Conte hits back at Wenger: I'm not looking for sympathy over Chelsea squad

The Blues boss has responded following the Frenchman's claims over players he has allowed to leave and insists he is not worried by a lack of signings

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told Arsene Wenger he is not looking for sympathy over the size of his squad.

Amid the Italian's reported frustration with Chelsea's performance in the transfer market, Wenger claimed he appreciates his counterpart's situation at Stamford Bridge, but does not feel sorry for him.

The Arsenal manager suggested Conte could bring back some of the host of players who have been loaned out if he wants a bigger squad.

Kurt Zouma, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kasey Palmer, Izzy Brown and Tammy Abraham are among the Blues' youngsters who will play elsewhere in the Premier League this season, while Marco van Ginkel and Mario Pasalic have been temporarily sent elsewhere in Europe.

Conte, though, insisted he endorses Chelsea's decision to loan out emerging talent and would not get drawn into a debate about the club's level of success with transfers.

"I'm not looking for sympathy from coaches in this situation, that is my message," Conte said ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener at home to Burnley.

"The situation is clear and I stop. I'm not looking for sympathy. If the club decide to send the players on loan for their development it is because these players are not ready to play for Chelsea.

"It's simple. I think I'm the coach of this team. My aim is to try to improve my players, to try to improve my team. What happens in the transfer market, the club is trying to do their best.

"I repeat: my only task is to focus on the pitch, what happens on the pitch, during the training session to work with my players. This must be my focus during this period.

"The club knows very well what is my opinion. And then I repeat: the club is trying to do their best on the transfer market."