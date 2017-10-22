Conte: Mourinho is right - Carabao Cup is a waste of time!

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has followed up Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola’s criticism of the Carabao Cup, claiming the competition is not important to him this season.

The Premier League champions have had to deal with a series of injuries to key players in recent, and Conte is set field a highly inexperienced side when the Blues host Everton in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Charly Musonda and Kenedy are in line to start again against the Toffees having performed well in the last round against Nottingham Forest, and the former Juventus boss admits that he agrees with his fellow managers that the competition can hinder progress in others.

"I think for the game against Everton, it is impossible to recover for [Danny] Drinkwater. [Victor] Moses needs more time and so does [N'Golo] Kante," Conte told reporters.

"But I think this could be a good opportunity to give a chance to the young player like Charly Musonda, also Kenedy, young players who I think deserve the chance.

"They are working very hard, they are improving and we can see the improvement against Everton which is a tough game. It is important for me, important for the club. We will do this.

"Now, if I have to see in a selfish way, I can tell you I agree [that the Carabao Cup isn't important].

