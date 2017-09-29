Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash

David Luiz is suspended for the visit of Manchester City, but Chelsea's Antonio Conte is confident Andreas Christensen is an able deputy.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is adamant he has no reluctance selecting Andreas Christensen against free-scoring Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

David Luiz serves the final match of a three-game ban following his dismissal against Arsenal, as the Blues bid to halt a City side that have scored 21 goals in their opening six Premier League games.

Danish defender Christensen has started just two league games for Conte's side this season, the second of those coming in last weekend's 4-0 win over Stoke City.

Conte, however, has been impressed with the 21-year-old and believes he is more than ready to face a rampant City attack.

"David is a very important player for us and he is a big loss, but I think that Andreas is playing very well and is showing that he is a really good player," he said.

"He has shown great maturity and I'm happy with his performances."

Conte also praised Alvaro Morata after the Spaniard's blistering start to life in England.

Signed from Real Madrid for a club-record fee, the striker has scored six goals in as many league starts this season and Conte believes his success is down to being the focal point of the attack.

"It's his first chance to play regularly as a number nine," Conte explained.



"At his previous clubs he didn't play regularly but now he has the responsibility and pressure and he's responding well.

"To come into this league is not simple. You need a bit of time to adapt but I'm pleased for him as he's playing very well and scoring.

"He's improving a lot in his physical condition and it's important for him to continue this way."