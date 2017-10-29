Conte predicts bright future for England & vows to give Chelsea youngsters a chance

Antonio Conte has congratulated England Under-17s on their World Cup win and vowed to give Chelsea's crop of young talents a chance at the club.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jonathan Panzo, George McEachran and Marc Guehi were all part of the Three Lions squad that defeated Spain 5-2 in Saturday's final, with former Blues academy graduate Rhian Brewster also starring.

Conte, who captained Italy as a player and also managed the national side, is predicting big things in the future for England and has promised he will give Chelsea's young players a chance, if he deems them good enough to warrant a place.

“A big congratulations to the whole team because to win the World Cup with the Under-17 national team means they are working really well,” the Chelsea boss said.

“I think football in England is growing in an incredible way because it is not the only result for [these] young players, Under-19s, Under-20s have won and the Under-21s played a really good European Championship. It means football is growing and improving a lot.

England U17 vs Spain U17 More