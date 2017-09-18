‘We continue to grow’ - Bailly thrilled with Manchester United thrashing of Everton

The Ivory Coast international wants the Red Devils to build on their winning form after mauling Ronald Koeman’s men at the Old Trafford

Eric Bailly is delighted with Manchester United’s 4-0 battering of Everton in Sunday’s English Premier League fixture and wants the team to grow with the fine form.

Goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial secured the Red Devils fourth win in the league this campaign.

The 23-year-old hopes Jose Mourinho’s men continue with their impressive run of three home wins with 12 goals scored and no goals conceded as the season goes by.

Bailly also praised Antonio Valencia for his audacious strike that gave Manchester United the lead in the fourth minute.