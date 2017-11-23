James Vince plays cool hand to cement his role as England's No3
It was the cool way James Vince handled the stress and intensity of an Ashes Test that was so striking given the frenetic nature of his first attempt to crack an international career.
Before the Test he had posed for the photographers in swimming shorts - yes, England have official swimming shorts - on the Gabba Pool Deck in what felt like an apt image for a player who would surely be out of his depth in this series.
His first seven Tests were all about beautiful drives but ugly endings. Hang the ball outside off stump long enough and eventually Vince would have a dart and the slip cordon were in business.
Surely stepping into the fray against a new ball only three overs old at Australian cricket’s great fortress on day one of the Ashes would be a challenge too far for a batsman who owed his place to the simple fact the selectors had exhausted almost every other possible option.
But no. Vince looked as if he had been waiting all his career to bat on a flat Australian pitch. Dogged when needed, but elegant when the opportunity came, Vince took his chance, scoring 83 to announce his arrival in Test cricket and nail down England's troublesome No3 position - for the time being at least.
Run out with a Test century beckoning was a careless way for it to end and England need big hundreds to win this series but Vince is at least off and running. Keep it going and England have a chance.
Trevor Bayliss wants a no 3 in the Australian mould, one willing to take the attack to the bowlers. That is why Vince is in the team and Gary Ballance carrying the drinks.
Standing tall at the crease and able to rise on top of the bounce, Vince once again looked like the new Michael Vaughan that Duncan Fletcher alluded to in his early days at Hampshire.
The opening day of this series was important on so many levels but particularly for England’s new batsmen, the so-called ‘un-nameables’ as they had been dubbed by the Aussie press. Fail early and the pressure would build quickly and soon reach an unbearable load.
It helped Vince enormously that Mark Stoneman is such a laid-back character. He was the one who looked like the 150 Test veteran at the top of the England pile rather than Alastair Cook. Vince and Stoneman resembled two old timers, who had seen this Ashes lark plenty of times before. They ran between the wickets with a natural understanding that kept the innings moving and built up frustration in Australian bowlers.
Australia had obviously watched the footage of 2016 and expected Vince eventually to have one dash too many at a ball in the channel outside off stump. But throughout this tour he has talked about better shot selection, choosing the right ball to go after at crucially, the right time.
He left well and when Josh Hazlewood tried to ruffle him up by throwing the ball at him in his follow through he responded by hitting the next two balls for four, one through the off side, the other clipped off the legs. Australia quickly put away the bouncer because of the slow pitch, meaning Vince never had the short ball barrage that was so expected. More of that will come as the series wears on.
It was the examination by Nathan Lyon that was so unexpected given the hyperbole which surrounded Australia’s pace. Bowling round the wicket to the right-handed Vince, Lyon shut off his favoured off-side scoring shots for driving against the spin would be dangerous and the kind of shot selection he had talked of eradicating.
He only once used his feet, advancing down the pitch to hit Lyon for four to lift the pressure a little after lunch. A wide ball from Hazlewood was the perfect opportunity for the four to bring up his maiden Test fifty, a moment marked with an understated wave of the bat, a sure sign of a player who knows he has been guilty before of getting ahead of himself and getting out.
But back came Lyon. Vince ground to a halt in his 60s in the half-hour before tea and a big nick to Tim Paine behind the stumps on 68 was grassed. Vince had to get to the other end. He did and immediately straight drove Pat Cummins for four, instantly putting behind him the mistake against Lyon.
That Lyon dismissed him was not a surprise. The shock was it was a run out. Standing on his toes and pushing confidently into the off side, Vince called the single but Lyon’s direct hit from cover was a brilliant piece of fielding although a wasteful end after so much hard work.