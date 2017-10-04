Cooper to captain Barbarians against Australia

Australia international Quade Cooper will be aiming to take down the Wallabies when he captains the Barbarians in Sydney.

Quade Cooper cannot get a look-in for Australia under Michael Cheika, but the fly-half will get a chance to impress when he captains the Barbarians against the Wallabies next month.

Cooper's last Test outing of his 70-game Wallabies career came against Italy in June.

Cheika said he wanted to see evidence of Cooper "enjoying his footy" before he would consider a recall for the mercurial back, who has struggled to inspire after returning to Melbourne Reds.

But Cooper will get a chance to strut his stuff with Cheika in close quarters in Sydney on October 28.

Baa-baas coach Alan Jones tweeted: "I'm pleased to announce that @QuadeCooper will captain my Barbarians side against the @qantaswallabies."

"I really want to make it entertaining," Cooper told rugby coach turned radio host Jones on 2GB.

"I love the style of Barbarians and I'm looking forward to being out there.

"There's a lot of emphasis these days being put on defence and that in turn slows the whole game down. Having the focus on attack can break down defences but you can also make it entertaining.

"It's always fun to do, come up with new ways to be able to break down these defences."