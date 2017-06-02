Copa Coca-Cola is a blessing to Nigeria football, says Disu

Former Nigeria midfielder Tajudeen Disu believes Copa Coca-Cola tournament is a great blessing to the sport in the country.



The 42-year-old, who was a member of Nigeria's squad to the 1983 Fifa U20 World Cup in Mexico, featured as a guest celebrity at the regionals in Bauchi on Thursday.



He is confident that a lot of stars can emerge from the competition and has urged the students from to Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Gombe to make gains of the training they received at the coaching clinic.



“I must admit Copa Coca-Cola is a great blessing to Nigeria," Disu told Goal .



"It is a laudable initiative offering young boys the opportunity to excel in life through football.



"It is a great delight being part of the initiative and we must appreciate the huge impact of the programme on the grassroots.



"Very commendable how they've managed to have sustained their programme and I strongly believe the platform will see these youths turn out stars in the nearest future.



"We must encourage programmes like this if we want to get it right at all levels. I'm personally delighted that young talents will be discovered and encourage making a career out of football.



“I will advise the kids to put everything they’ve had to practice and listen more to their coaches to succeed through football."

