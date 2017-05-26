Copa Coca-Cola: Bright Ville College crowned Oyo State champions

Bright Ville College have become the 2017 Copa Coca-Cola Oyo state champions, after beating the defending champions, Asegun Comprehensive High School on penalties. The new champion, Bright Ville will also represent the State at the regional leg of this year’s edition of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament.

In what was an intense and exciting football game, the defending champions played gallantly to retain their title as COPA Coca-Cola champions of Oyo. Only a flint-hearted would not sympathise with Asegun Comprehensive High School after the effort they put in all through the match.

They received a long applause from the spectators, despite ending up distraught and beaten, following the agonies of a penalty shoot-out which saw them miss three out of four kicks.

“I am very happy that we have qualified to represent Oyo state at the regional stage, we came close last year but lost out at the semi-final. Now, people will be looking up to us to make the state proud again this year as the trophy was won by Oyo state last year,” the captain of the winning team, Wasiu Olawale said delightfully.

The new Oyo state champions will now proceed to battle other state champions at the regional stage of the tournament and hopefully they can pass that hurdle.





View photos Coca Cola More





View photos Coca Cola More

View photos Coca Cola More

Read More