Copa Coca Cola : Yobe outshine Borno in Bauchi opener

YOBE 2-1 BORNO

Government Secondary School, Yobe came from a goal down to defeat Government Secondary School, Borno 2-1 at the Sa'adu Zungur Primary School field in Bauchi.



Goals from Umar Abdullahi and Umar Yahaya ensured the Borno boys record a winning start, overcoming Hassan Abu-Furera's strike for the Yobe side in the regional finals on Thursday.



Abu-Furera opened the scoring for Dorawa boys 15 minutes from the start to confirm their dominance in the encounter holding a 1-0 lead at half time.



On return from recess, the Lamisula based students finally found a leveler after strings of wasted chances to level five minutes into the second half.



Three minutes later, Yahaya netted the second to seal maximum points for the Yobe side in the tension-soaked match, boosting their bid to reach the national finals.



But the Borno boys will focus their strength on keeping their qualification hopes alive by winning their remaining four games in the regional playoffs.



Yobe will face Adamawa on the Day Two of the youth tournament, while Borno will engage Gombe and Adamawa respectively on Friday.



TARABA 3-0 Adamawa [W/O]



Government Secondary School, Jalingo secured victory against Government Secondary School, Gwadabawa without kicking a ball as the Adamawa side failed to turn up.



The boys from Jalingo observed a walkover following the no show of GSS boys from Adamawa at the Sa'adu Zungur school field for the second match of the day in Bauchi.



The walkover means GSS Jalingo that was the winning team will get three points and three points.



Despite losing three points, GSS Adamawa will hope to turn things around with victories against Yobe and Borno respectively on Friday at the same venue.