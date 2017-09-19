Copa MX matches postponed after earthquake hits central Mexico

The 7.1 magnitude quake caused building collapses in and around Mexico City, and the league elected to play all matches at later dates

The Round of 16 of the Copa MX has been postponed after an earthquake struck in central Mexico, Liga MX officials announced Tuesday.

The quake, which U.S. Geological Survey calculated as having a magnitude of 7.1 and an epicenter in the state of Puebla, has caused buildings to collapse. Authorities have asked people to avoid leaving home if possible to keep roads clear for emergency personnel, and the league elected to postpone the entire Round of 16.

"Liga MX /Ascenso MX inform that due to today's events, the corresponding matches for the Round of 16 of the Copa Corona MX will be rescheduled," a statement read. "The dates and times will be announced in the coming days."

Tuesday's contest between Club America and Cruz Azul, set to take place at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, was postponed nearly immediately after the quake with the decision to postpone the round following moments later. Cruz Azul players evacuated the hotel where they were staying during the quake.