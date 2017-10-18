Cork the Champaign: Gor Mahia party brought forward

The fixture was moved to Kericho owing to unavailability of Afraha that has been booked for a political rally on Sunday

Gor Mahia may win a 16th Kenyan Premier League title a little earlier than was expected should they beat Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

The match that has since been moved to Kericho Green Stadium from Afraha, was initially scheduled for Sunday but will now kick off a day earlier.

K’Ogalo just needs a ssimple draw to lift a record 16th KPL title with four matches to go to the end of the season after this weekend's games.

Gor Mahia are top of the standing with 63 points, 15 clear off second-placed Sofapaka on 48 points.

A win in Kericho will take their point tally to 66, a record that Sofapaka will not be able to match even if they win all their remaining matches.

Ulinzi are third on the table with 43 points.