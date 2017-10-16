Cork City FC stadium suffers damage as Storm Ophelia pulls down the roof
Authorities across Ireland are counting the cost of one of the most intense storm systems to hit the country.
The south-west coast is thought to have suffered the brunt of the damage, with Cork one of the worst-hit areas.
The roof of the Derrynane Stand in Turner's Cross, home of Cork City Football Club, was pulled down.
The team, on course to win the League of Ireland, had been due to host Derry City on Tuesday evening.
In Kinsale a corrugated iron roof was blown down a street, damaging cars, while a wooden beam smashed through the roof of an apartment while a man was inside.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tweeted a photo of the torn-off roof from the barn at his Co Cork home.
In Douglas, Co Cork, the roof of the community school's gym was also damaged.
A family in Midleton had a lucky escape when a tree came down on their house while they were inside.
Slates also flew off buildings in Cork city centre and from St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney.
The cost of repairs is expected to run to millions, with the vast majority done by the hundreds of trees flattened in high winds.
Cork City Council said it had recorded at least 100 trees down, including 17 on Centre Park Road.